The Marshall Police Department arrested Erick Arellano Lozada, 21, of Marshall, for kidnapping and other charges after an incident last week.
On Friday, Aug. 6, around 11:30 p.m. Marshall Police Department was made aware of a vehicle crash that occurred on Victory Drive.
When Marshall Police Department officers responded to the scene they witnessed a male chasing a female around the vehicle.
Officers questioned the female, who stated that her ex-boyfriend had shown up at her residence unannounced and forcibly removed her from her home against her will. As the male was driving away, the female was able to grab and yank the steering wheel causing the vehicle to drive off the road and crash.
MPD officers then detained Lozada. He was arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail on Aug. 7, and has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, abandoning or endangering a child criminal negligence, assault causing bodily injury family violence, and driving while intoxicated for the second time.