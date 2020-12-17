On Saturday, December 12, at approximately 1 a.m., the Marshall Police Department responded to shots fired at a Marshall residence.
Upon arriving to the scene, officers found one individual with two gunshot wounds and learned that a suspect had fled the scene by vehicle.
MPD located the suspect vehicle later in the night and assisted by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, pursued the suspect into Elysian Fields where the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashed and was taken into custody.
The suspect, Malachi Lowe, 27, of Marshall, was booked in the Harrison County Jail for Felony Evading Police in a Vehicle. Lowe may face additional charges related to this incident.
The victim suffered non-threatening injuries and was transported to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System. He has since been released.