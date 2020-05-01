Marshall Police Department recently assisted the Kilgore Police in an arrest for Salvador Sanchez Jr. who was staying in Marshall.
Sanchez was wanted by KPD on a Rusk County theft of property warrant on charges of theft of property over $150,000, less than $300,000.
KPD Assistant Chief Jonathan Gage said that the arrest was based on evidence that provided probable cause that Sanchez stole over $200,000 from his employer, a local business in Kilgore, over the course of several months.
Gage said that KPD can’t release any more information on the case at this time due to an ongoing investigation.
Last week Detective Trevor Gesik contacted Lieutenant Glen Stone with Marshall Police Department to ask him to drive by a house on Karnack Hwy in Marshall to see is Sanchez’s vehicle was present there.
Stone confirmed the automobile was present at the location, but as he was driving away from the location the vehicle pulled out of the address.
Gesik gave Stone a description of Sanchez, and Stone pulled the vehicle over, and confirmed the suspect was driving the vehicle.
Stone’s report stated that Sanchez was also supposed to have a firearm in the vehicle, and may suffer from mental illness. For these reasons Stone asked Sanchez to step out of the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs until Gesik was able to respond.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak Gesik had arranged with Judge George to have Sanchez magistrized, so he did not need to be taken to the Harrison County Jail and could instead be taken back to Rusk County.