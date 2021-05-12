The Marshall Police Department hosted the annual 2021 Law Enforcement Memorial Service event this Wednesday at Memorial City Hall where they honored the lives of officers lost in the line of duty in 2020 and so far in 2021.
This year’s event was also slightly different that previous years, with a portion of the ceremony set aside to honor the lives of the 82 officers who died due to COVID-19.
“I am proud to serve in my 31 years of law enforcement, and in my time I have seen officers lost,” said Police Chief Cliff Carruth during the event. “They run right into the chaos, and that represents the heart of heroes they all have.”
Officers from the entire Harrison County area were honored during the ceremony, with every law enforcement agency represented in the audience, according to Carruth.
Harrison County Sheriff B.J. Fletcher also spoke during the ceremony, reminding those in attendance to think of the families of those officers who have lost their lives, who live with that pain every day.
“You’re not only honoring the officer, but the family of the officer who will never get to see them again,” Fletcher said.
The 82 names of officers who lost their lives to COVID-19 were read aloud by officers in attendance, as well as displayed in Memorial City Hall. After the list of COVID-19 deaths was completed, the list of 13 officers who died in the line of duty was read aloud, with a flag placed in honor of each by an officer.
Carruth said that since the first recorded death of a law enforcement officer in 1971, there have been over 24,000 law enforcement officers killed. Texas has more law enforcement deaths than any other state, with 2,081 officers lost in total.
In 2020 alone, there were a total of 295 officer deaths in the line of duty, with 123 of those deaths taking place in Texas.
Carruth encouraged those in attendance to make a donation to the East Texas 100 Club at www.easttexas100club.org, an organization that honors and supports officers who die in the line of duty in East Texas, and their families.