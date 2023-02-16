The Marshall Police Department is celebrating its officers, hosting a special badge pinning ceremony on Wednesday to recognize the seven officers who were promoted within the department.
“This is a big moment,” said Police Chief Cliff Carruth, “As a chief I have two favorite moments, when I officially bring on a new officer, and when I get to promote someone in our department.”
Officer Jeff Boyd was officially named Assistant Chief. Additionally, four officers were also promoted to the rank of lieutenant, including Lt. Cory Adkinson, Lt. Nikki King, Lt. Carlos Pacheco and Lt. Kenny Phillips.
Two officers were also promoted to the rank of sergeant, including Sgt. Tim Sipes and Sgt. Jose Burciaga.
“Leadership is a huge factor in our department, and these officers have put in the work and done well, and gone through the processes, they deserve to be recognized,” Carruth said.
Family and friends of the promoted officers gathered together with them at the Marshall Police Department on Wednesday to meet together and celebrate their promotion with the department.
After the ceremony, community members present enjoyed cake and community with the department.
Carruth added that the department is expecting to welcome new officers in the near future, as well as potentially promoting a number of other officers to the rank of sergeant.