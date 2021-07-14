On Sunday, July 11, at approximately 11:49 a.m., the Marshall Police Department responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred on the 5100 block of Victory Drive.
A 2002 Buick Century was traveling westbound on the inside lane of Victory Drive. The second vehicle, a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe, was also traveling westbound when it struck the Buick in the rear-end causing both vehicles to spin out of control.
The driver and sole occupant of the Buick Century was pronounced deceased at the scene by Judge Watkins. The driver has been identified as 66-year-old Edwin O’Neal Wilbert of Marshall.
The driver and sole occupant of the Hyundai Santa Fe, 24-year-old Katrail Ray Flanagan of Marshall, was transported to Christus Good Shepard Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.
The investigation into this accident is ongoing.
The Marshall Police Department offered their deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Wilbert during this difficult time.