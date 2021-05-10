On Sunday a few minutes after midnight Marshall Emergency Communications received multiple calls reporting a shooting incident that occurred at Wendy’s Restaurant located on East End Blvd. North in Marshall.
Responding officers located a black Honda sedan with the front passenger door open near the dumpsters. There was one individual partially in the vehicle and two individuals seated next to the dumpster.
The male subject found inside the vehicle, identified as Julius Smith, 30 of Marshall, had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. Smith was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Nancy George, who ordered an autopsy.
The Marshall Police Department has not made an arrest at this time after consulting with the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office. The occupants of the vehicle are cooperating with investigators.
This investigation into this tragic incident is ongoing and detectives are following all possible leads and closely reviewing the evidence. If anyone has additional information about this case, we encourage you to contact Sgt. Kenny Phillips at 903-935-4543. The results of the investigation will be forwarded to the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office for their evaluation.