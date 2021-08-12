On Sunday at approximately 6 p.m., the Marshall Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident that occurred near the intersection of Victory Drive and East Houston Street that left one dead.
Officers determined the driver of the vehicle crossed over multiple lanes of oncoming traffic before driving into a wooded area.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the hospital and has been identified as 63-year-old Lynda Moore Carter of Jefferson.
The investigation into this tragic accident is ongoing.
The Marshall Police Department offers their deepest condolences to the friends and family of Carter during this difficult time.