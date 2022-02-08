Marshall Police Department is investigating a one vehicle car crash from Sunday that killed one Marshall resident.
On Sunday, Feb. 6 at around 11 a.m., Marshall Police Patrol officers and Marshall Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the intersection of Spring and Wood Streets.
Callers stated to emergency services that a vehicle had left the roadway and rolled over near the intersection.
When they arrived on scene MFD firefighters worked to free the driver from the vehicle as it began to be engulfed in flames.
The driver, identified as 33-year-old J’Antorio Harperof Marshall, was extracted and transported to the Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries and died later that day.
Marshall Police Department crash reconstructionists continue to investigate the cause of this tragic accident.
Chief of Police Cliff Carruth and the Marshall Police Department offered their sincerest condolences to Mr. Harper’s family and friends.