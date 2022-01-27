The Marshall Police Department reported that this week officers were able to make two arrests which they believe to be related to multiple shooting incidents that occurred recently within city limits.
Officers made their first arrest on Jan. 20, when emergency communications received calls related to a blue Hyundai driving recklessly in the 900 block of East Pinecrest Avenue. Responding officers located the vehicle and stated that they then made contact with the people inside, discovering marijuana and a loaded Glock 19 pistol in the front passenger’s seat area.
The incident resulted in the arrest of Eric Lavigne, 17, of Marshall. He was charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Two days later, on Saturday, Jan. 22, Marshall police officers were on patrol, searching for a burgundy four door vehicle which was allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting that occurred earlier in the day.
Officers reported to have located a car matching the suspected vehicle description in the Belaire Manor Apartments and made contact with the two people inside. Officers reported that there was a quantity of drugs and another Glock 19 pistol inside of this vehicle.
The officer took custody of the drugs and the pistol as evidence pending further investigation and released the individual who had taken responsibility for both items. This case remains open and charges are pending, police said.
Later on Saturday, in the afternoon, police said a patrol sergeant was conducting surveillance on a location where multiple reports were made of a vehicle repeatedly driving by residences. Police said that these residents expressed concern that the driver of the vehicle, which was identified as a Chrysler 300, would shoot at their houses.
While conducting surveillance, the patrol sergeant reportedly spotted a vehicle matching that description at a gas station on West Grand Avenue, where the sergeant attempted to make contact with the driver.
The Marshall Police Department said that the driver took off from the gas station and nearly caused a crash when he left the parking lot, with the sergeant pursuing the vehicle with his lights and sirens activated. A pursuit went across the west side of town until the driver of the Chrysler 300 lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of Travis Street and South Washington Street and surrendered.
The driver, identified as Jacovan Clayborn, was taken into custody without further incident. A loaded Glock 23 pistol was located on the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Two additional loaded magazines were found in the front driver’s seat area.
MPD reported that the pistol was reported stolen during a residential burglary in the City of Marshall.
Clayborn was booked into the Harrison County Jail with charges of evading arrest detention with a vehicle, theft of a firearm, unlawfully carrying a weapon, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, theft of DL/com DL/ID certificate and possession of marijuana, in addition to an outstanding warrant for violation of probation (theft of firearm).
“I am proud of the diligent work of the officers of our Patrol Division. They are working hard to protect our community, and getting guns out of the hands of people who should not have them. We will continue to seek out the individuals who choose to use firearms illegally and bring them to justice,” Chief of Police Cliff Carruth said.