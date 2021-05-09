Marshall Police Department, along with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and other area law enforcement agencies, will host a memorial ceremony to honor fallen officers in the State of Texas during 2020 and 2021 at this year’s Law Enforcement Memorial Service.
This year’s ceremony is open to the public and will also be broadcast via Facebook Live on Wednesday, May 12, at the Memorial City Hall, at 101 E. Houston Street, starting at noon.
“Lowering flags on Peace Officers Memorial Day is an appropriate way to show our respect for those brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice and to remember the family, friends, and colleagues they left behind,” said Craig W. Floyd, NLEOMF chairman. “It also is an important reminder of the continued service and sacrifice of the 900,000 law enforcement officers who protect our communities and safeguard our democracy day in and day out.”
In 1962, President John Kennedy designated May 15 as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day. The calendar week in which May 15 falls is National Police Week, with 2021 National Police Week being May 9 through 15.
Crime-fighting has taken its toll. There are more than 900,000 sworn law enforcement officers now serving in the United States, which is the highest figure ever.
Since the first recorded police death in 1791, there have been over 24,000 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. Currently, these names are engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.
A total of 1,963 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty during the past 10 years, an average of one death every 45 hours or 196 per year.
Texas has lost 2,081 officers, more than any other state. There were 295 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2020, in which 123 of those deaths were in Texas.
So far in 2021, 38 line of duty deaths have occurred nationally, five of those line of duty deaths is from Texas. Information provided by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund states that “there have been more than 56,034 assaults against law enforcement officers in 2019, resulting in 17,188 injuries.”
Many officers from across the state will be remembered during the ceremony for giving the ultimate sacrifice to serve the public, their lives. All local law enforcement agencies will be in attendance and the public is encouraged to attend.