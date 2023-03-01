Marshall Police Department Chief Cliff Carruth presented the group’s 2022 annual report to councilmembers on Thursday last week, outlining both successes and challenges faced by the department last year.
Carruth presented the item simultaneously with the department’s annual submittal of its racial profiling report, which is a collection of data broken down by sex and race for all traffic stops made by Marshall Police Department officers in the past year.
The report is submitted annually to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, with MPD taking the additional step of having its data reviewed by a third party, Del Carmen Consulting LLC.
Carruth described Carmen as the leader in racial profiling reports, analysis and training, and stated that according to the consulting firm, the department has completed another successful year without any issues on their report.
“It’s a service we do pay for, but I believe it is well worth it,” Carruth said, which he explained ensures that the department does not only review itself annually, but also has a third uninvolved party consider their work to determine if there are any areas of concern.
The full report was not made available during the public meeting, with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement still undergoing its submission of reports at this time. The full report will be made available by the commission after March 1 this year.
An important portion of the requirements for the department to qualify for high marks on its racial profiling reports is to have a clear anti-profiling policy, complete with disciplinary actions to be taken against any officer found to violate the policy.
The department is also required, according to Carruth, to establish a clear and publicly available complaint system where community members who feel they are a victim of racial profiling can report the incident to the department.
Carruth said that the department does have such a system, which is written on any ticket given out during a traffic stop, as well as available through the City of Marshall website.
“We are proud of our record of promoting racial harmony in our community and we are committed to providing the highest level of service and protection to all of our citizens,” he said.
Carruth did provide numbers for the department’s response calls throughout 2022, which included about 29,000 calls for service put in to MPD.
Of those calls, 956 resulted in accident reports being filed, 2,253 resulted in citations being written, with another 885 resulting in warnings being given. The department also reported making 1,652 arrests based on calls to service, with 1,524 warrants issued.
Carruth also discussed the number of gun crimes committed in the city in the past year, including five reports for engaging in organized criminal activity, 25 reports of theft of a firearm, 46 calls for deadly conduct discharge of a firearm and four calls for murder.
Another 28 calls were reported for unlawful carrying of a weapon, with another 27 of the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. The department was able to make 58 total arrests when related to the previously mentioned gun related offenses that occurred last year, Carruth said.
Councilmember Amanda Abraham did request data broke down additionally by age group from Chief Carruth, specifically regarding gun-related offenses.
Carruth also presented accomplishments of the department within the past year, as well as challenges the department continues to face. He stated that within the last year the department was able to widely expand its community policing program, adding an additional three officers and expanding the program to cover the entire city.
“The Marshall Police Department is determined to be a leader in Texas law enforcement,” Carruth said.
The community policing program is also now headed by a sergeant, according to Carruth, who stated that the program was a priority for the department and important for them to have a designated employee to focus on.
The community policing program attended and participated in a wide range of community events last year, including the drug takeback program held twice a year, the annual citizens police academy, National Night Out, FireAnt Festival, Touch-a-Truck, the Nextdoor app, citizen response to active shooter events presentations and Shop with a Cop.
Carruth stated that the department, like many departments around the country, is facing an issue with their salary being competitive enough to attract and retain high quality officers.
He stated that unlike many positions, to become a police officer one must undergo a wide range of tests including a written exam, a physical agility test, a psychology test, a polygraph and much more, including additional schooling. Carruth said that without proper compensation, the motivation to go through so much additional training before being offered a position is low.
He said that by estimating salaries from local cities departments ranging in sizes both larger and smaller than Marshall, MPD is about 15 percent below the average salary for the region.
“I have talked to a lot of other chiefs in these areas, and they are all facing this problem,” Carruth said.
Abraham added that the city did raise salaries for both the police and fire department in the last fiscal year, and that before that time there was about a 10-year gap in salary increases within the city.
“We can’t make up for what wasn’t done in 10 years in two years, we haven’t won the lottery yet,” Abraham said.
Carruth also discussed the need to keep up with the department’s fleet of vehicles, as well as keep up to date with technology to help assist officers in solving crimes more effectively.
“We have been able to utilize technology to solve a lot of these crimes when we aren’t getting the information we’d like to,” Carruth said.
More information regarding the departments full racial profiling report for 2022 will be made available through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.