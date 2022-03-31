On Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:35 p.m. the Marshall Police Department Emergency Communications Center received a call that there was a male subject laying on the ground in Powder Mill Cemetery located at the corner of FM 1997 and Buffo St. in Marshall.
Responding officers located a black male subject near the east fence of the cemetery. The male had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and it was determined that he was dead at the scene, pronounced by Harrison County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Nancy George.
The victim was identified as Akeivyon Diez McMillan, 20, of Jefferson.
Marshall Police Department Criminal Investigators and Crime Scene Detectives responded to the scene and began documenting the evidence and canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and surveillance video footage.
Lt. Len Ames with the Marshall Police Department said that the investigation is ongoing and the department requests that anyone with information about this incident contact them at (903) 935-4575.
If you have information but want to remain anonymous you may call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.
"The men and women and women of the Marshall Police Department offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. McMillan," Ames said.