The Marshall Police Department is seeking the community’s help in locating Rhaya Hicks, 24, of Marshall. Hicks was last seen in the area of 1793 and Gainesville Rd. at approximately 3:30 a.m. early Monday morning.
She was driving her 2008 black Lincoln MKZ bearing Texas license plate NKZ 5530. Hicks was wearing a white, pink and blue two-piece bathing suit.
Anyone with any information about Hicks’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4578, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.