Chief Cliff Carruth swore in three new officers to the Marshall Police Department Feb. 6.
Officers Heath Holt, Reacy Ray and Joshua Whitaker were joined by fellow officers and their friends and family during in celebration of their official appointment to the MPD.
“We are very happy to have them,” said Carruth. “We are excited for the new officers and to continue to grow the department to help keep the people of our community safe.”
All three officers were sworn in together by Carruth, then each officer invited someone forward to pin their badge to their uniform.
After the ceremony officers and community members gathered to enjoy cake and other refreshments in celebration.
“It is a great addition because we try to be full and we have been seven officers short. Having these three officers helps us immensely to continue to keep Marshall safe,” Carruth said.
He said that the ceremony is also a great way for the friends and families of the new officers to meet the department and see where their loved one will be working.