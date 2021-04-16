On Saturday, April 24, the Marshall Police Department Drug Take Back Event will be held at the Super 1 Foods parking lot located at 207 E. End Blvd. North.
Officers will be on-site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect unwanted, unused, or expired prescription drugs from Marshall and Harrison County citizens for proper disposal.
Immediately following the Drug Take Back Day, the Marshall Police Department will hand deliver the prescription drugs to the DEA, and all medications will be incinerated. This option is much safer than flushing pills into the water supply or throwing them directly in the trash. One of the top calls to poison control is for young children or pets who have accidentally consumed prescription drugs discarded in the trash.
The National Drug Take Back Day began on September 25, 2010. The mission of the biannual event is to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by properly disposing of any unwanted, unused, or expired prescription medications. At its last Drug Take Back Day in October of 2020, the DEA collected a record-high amount of expired, unwanted, and unused prescription medications, with the public turning in close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs.
“If you are not able to attend the Drug Take Back Day Event, the Marshall Police Department has a prescription drug drop box in the lobby available to citizens 24 hours a day and seven days a week," City of Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said.