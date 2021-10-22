The Marshall Police Department Drug Take Back Event will be held at Walmart located at 1701 East End Blvd North on Saturday, Oct. 23. Marshall police officers will be on-site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs from Marshall and Harrison County citizens for proper disposal.
Immediately following the Drug Take Back Day, the Marshall Police Department will hand-deliver the prescription drugs to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and all medications will be incinerated. This option is much safer than flushing pills into the water supply or throwing them directly in the trash. One of the top calls to poison control is for young children or pets who have accidentally consumed prescription drugs discarded in the trash.
The National Drug Take Back Day began on Sept. 25, 2010. The mission of the biannual event is to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by properly disposing of any unwanted, unused, or expired prescription medications. According to the DEA this event, “aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.”
At its last Drug Take Back Day in April of 2021, the DEA collected a large amount of expired, unwanted and unused prescription medications from local communities, with the public turning in roughly 420 tons of unwanted drugs.
“The general public is welcome to stop by during the event and drop off any unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs,” Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said. “However, for those not able to attend the Drug Take Back Day Event, the Marshall Police Department has a prescription drug drop box in the lobby of the Marshall Police Department available to citizens 24 hours a day and seven days a week, year-round.”