The Marshall Police Department will be hosting civil rights training sessions at Memorial City Hall this week. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office as well as several other nearby agencies have been invited to attend a session alongside the Marshall Police Department.
On Tuesday and Thursday this week the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Division will be coming to Marshall to provide the training. The purpose of the class is to educate officers. The classes will be held at Memorial City Hall, located in Downtown Marshall, and will begin at 8 a.m. each day. Each session is set to last roughly four hours in duration. Police Chief Cliff Carruth said, “I look forward to hosting this training to provide our officers with the best training possible to better protect our community.”