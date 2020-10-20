On October 24 the Marshall Police Department Drug Take Back Event will be held in front of CVS Pharmacy at 400 East End Blvd North. Officers will be on-site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect unwanted, unused, or expired prescription drugs from Marshall and Harrison County citizens for proper disposal.
Immediately following the Drug Take Back Day, the Marshall Police Department will hand-deliver the prescription drugs to the DEA, and all medications will be incinerated.
This option is much safer than flushing pills into the water supply or throwing them directly in the trash. One of the top calls to poison control is for young children or pets who have accidentally consumed prescription drugs discarded in the trash.
The National Drug Take Back Day began on September 25, 2010. The mission of the biannual event is to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by properly disposing of any unwanted, unused, or expired prescription medications. In the State of Texas, there are 299 total law enforcement agencies participating on National Drug Take Back Day in 2019, while 4,896 agencies participated nation-wide.
According to data from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration, people age 12 and older who said they abuse prescription drugs get them from friends and family more than half of the time, sometimes taking them from an unattended medicine cabinet.
Joseph Byrum, Piney Woods Substance Abuse Coalition coordinator, shared, “we know these events are working, and it’s so nice when a resident comes to the event and thanks law enforcement for meeting this need for safe disposal.” According to the Texas School Survey out of Texas A&M, the percentage of 7-12th graders in East Texas who reported taking a prescription prescribed to them dropped 38% from 2016 to 2018.
City of Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said, “If you are not able to attend the Drug Take Back Day, the Marshall Police Department has a prescription drug drop box in the lobby available to citizens 24 hours a day and seven days a week. These drop boxes have collected more than 3,000 pounds of prescription drugs over the last few years across our region.”