National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Matthewson Drug Company, 717 S. Washington Ave. in Marshall.
On that day, the Marshall Police Department, in cooperation with the Piney Woods Substance Abuse Coalition and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will be collecting unwanted and/or unused medications for disposal.
Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in its original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.
The voluntary and anonymous disposal of these drugs by members of the community has these benefits:
- Reducing access to addictive medications for accidental or intentional misuse and overdose by youth and others in the home
- Decreasing water contamination due to pharmaceutical medications being flushed down the drains in our homes, or contained in our landfills
- Reducing illegal narcotic sales in East Texas
- Reducing law enforcement efforts required to respond to burglaries and thefts involving prescription drugs.
Anyone who misses the event can always bring unused or expired prescription or over-the counter medication to the green drop box located in the lobby of the Marshall Police Department, 2101 N. East End Blvd. The drop box is accessible 24 hours a day, every day of the year.