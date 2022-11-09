The Marshall Police Department works year round to prevent addiction in the community through both the semi-annual Drug Take Back Day events, as well as through its 24 hour drug collection receptacle, located in the department lobby.
This year on Oct. 31, the department disposed of 179 pounds of medication through this year’s efforts.
“Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That is dangerous and often tragic. It was great to see thousands of people from across the country clean out their medicine cabinets and turn in — safely and anonymously — a record amount of prescription drugs,” said Police Chief Cliff Carruth.
On Oct. 29 this year, the department participated in the final Drug Take Back event of the year, partnering with local businesses to offer collection centers across Marshall and Harrison County.
The goal of the event, as well as the 24-hour drop box, is to encourage the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.
All medication collected through the program was turned over to the DEA at the end of last month to be incinerated, according to the department.
The program remains active throughout the year, with access to the drop box available at the Marshall Police Department at 2101 East End Blvd. North in Marshall available 24 hours a day, seven days a week all year, with a completely anonymous drop off process.
“There is no cost to our citizens, and we never collect any information from persons who use the drop box or drop off at our events. We just want your unneeded medications to be turned in,” Carruth said.
The department emphasized that drug overdoses are the leading cause of injury death in the United States. With opioids often prescribed for pain relief, they are highly addictive and, when used improperly, can be very dangerous.
Each day, in the United States, more than 1,000 people are treated in emergency departments for improper use of prescription opioids, according to the MPD, and since 1999, more than 932,000 people have died from a drug overdose, with nearly 75 percent of drug overdose deaths in 2020 involving an opioid.
The department states that disposing of medications in a responsible manner is one way to help fight the drug overdose epidemic.