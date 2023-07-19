The Marshall Police Department, in cooperation with the Bossier Parrish Sheriff's Office, executed a warrant last Thursday within the city that led to one arrest and the recovery of stolen property, officials said.
Luis Gutierrez-Aguilar, 19, of Marshall was arrested Thursday on a number of charges after the warrant was executed in his home. Charges include simple burglary, aggravated criminal damage to property, two counts of illegal use of a weapon, and burglary of a building.
He was booked into the Harrison County Jail on Thursday and remains there now.
Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said, “This operation was the result of cooperation among several law enforcement agencies, which resulted in the recovery of stolen property from a number of cases.”