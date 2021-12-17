The Marshall Police Department Special Response Team, accompanied by the Harrison County Emergency Response Team, jointly executed a narcotics search warrant on Thursday that lead to two arrests.
The narcotics search warrant was executed in the 400 block of Spruce Street. The warrant was obtained by the Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force after an investigation in response to multiple complaints from neighbors about criminal activity in the neighborhood.
Two individuals were arrested:
- Michelle Ann McClure, 38, of Marshall for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and abandon/endanger a child criminal negligence
- Charles Mason, 33, of Marshall, on an outstanding warrant for assault by contact
The warrant was executed without incident, and MPD said there were no injuries to officers or citizens. The search resulted in a rifle and methamphetamine being collected as evidence.