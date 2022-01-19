Marshall police are investigating after a drive-by shooting injured one person early Wednesday morning.
Police were called around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday to the 1200 block of East Burleson for multiple reports of gunshots.
Police said no injuries were reported from the initial incident, but they received a second report of shots an hour later around 3 a.m. from the same area. Police said a woman had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her upper arm.
“The Marshall Police Department strongly condemns the actions of the people involved in this indiscriminate gunfire in our neighborhoods," Chief Cliff Carruth said in a statement. "We will identify and charge everyone that our investigation identifies as being involved in this reckless and dangerous type of activity which places our citizens in danger.
"I ask that anyone who has any information about the actors and/or their motives come forward and provide the information to our detectives by calling (903) 935-4575, or if you prefer to remain anonymous, you may submit a tip to Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969," Carruth said "We must work together as a community to put a stop to this type of senseless violence.”