The Marshall Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead and with multiple gunshot wounds at Powder Mill Cemetery.
The victim was identified as Akeivyon Diez McMillan, 20, of Jefferson.
The Marshall Police Department Emergency Communications Center received a call that there was a male subject laying on the ground in Powder Mill Cemetery, located at the corner of FM 1997 and Buffo Street, on Wednesday afternoon around 4:35 p.m.
Responding officers found a man near the east fence of the cemetery. The man had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and it was determined that he was dead at the scene, police said. Harrison County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Nancy George pronounced McMillan dead.
Police said criminal investigators and crime scene detectives responded to the scene and began documenting the evidence and canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and surveillance video footage.
MPD spokesperson Lt. Len Ames said that the investigation is ongoing and the department is asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact them at (903) 935-4575.
Anonymous calls can be made to the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969 or through the P3 mobile app.
"The men and women and women of the Marshall Police Department offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. McMillan," Ames said.