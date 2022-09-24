Marshall police are investigating after a shooting at a gas station sent one person to the hospital.
The Marshall Police Department reported it received multiple calls of a shooting at a gas station at the intersection of Pinecrest Drive and Rosborough Springs at 4:29 p.m.
One person was found to have multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital by the Marshall Fire Department, police said.
"This investigation is in the early stages but there is no continuing threat to our community as a result of this incident," MPD said in a press release. "More information will be released when it is appropriate."