The Marshall Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday at 12:30 a.m. and killed Martie Person, 22, of Marshall.
MPD said that early Tuesday morning the department received a call stating that a subject inside a residence on the 600 block of Carter Street had been shot.
The caller stated that the victim was being transported to the hospital in a private vehicle.
The department stated that patrol officers responded to the residence on Carter Street and the hospital, where they learned of Person's death from a single gunshot wound.
Person was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Clarice Watkins in the emergency department of Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center Marshall.
The investigation into Person’s murder continued through the night and is ongoing, according to the department, who also offered its condolences to the family and friends of Person.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575. Anonymous tips can be made to the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969 or by using the P3 mobile app.