The Marshall Police Department reported today that they are actively investigating a shooting incident that took place on Jan. 15 at Jucys Taco in Marshall.
The department reported multiple gunshot victims, though specific information regarding how many has yet to be released.
MPD’s emergency telecommunications center received calls regarding shooting at the business located in the 2000 Block of Victory Dr. around 5:30 p.m.
Detectives and Task Force Officers are currently working the case using all resources, with MPD stating that more information will be released as it becomes available.
Management of Jucys Taco released a statement recognizing staff who was affected by the incident, stating “We are incredibly proud and grateful for their heroism and commitment to the safety of their customers and community. They truly are heroes, and they have our deepest respect and gratitude.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.