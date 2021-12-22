The Marshall Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash on the 3400 block of Karnack Highway on Sunday that left six people hospitalized.
On Sunday at approximately 5 p.m., the office of Marshall Emergency Communications was notified of a two vehicle accident on Karnack Highway near the intersection with Williams Road, police said.
The initial investigation showed that a four-door Chevrolet passenger car traveling east on Karnack Highway, lost control and slid sideways into a four-door Nissan passenger car traveling westbound.
The officers that arrived on scene located three male subjects who had been ejected from the Chevrolet, including the adult male driver. Officers also found that there was a fourth unconscious male in the front passenger seat of that Chevrolet. The three passengers of the Chevrolet were juveniles, police said.
The driver and front passenger of the westbound Nissan, both adult females, were both conscious and alert, but the driver was trapped in the vehicle and had to rescued by Marshall Fire Department personnel, police said.
Marshall Fire Department EMS transported all six subjects to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center for emergency medical treatment. The front passengers of both vehicles remained hospitalized.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.