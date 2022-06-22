The Marshall Police Department is investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl after she was found dead in a vehicle on Tuesday.
The department reported that around 4 p.m. Tuesday they received a call for service in the 1800 block of Olive Street. The caller stated that there was an unresponsive female juvenile inside of a vehicle.
The Marshall Fire Department was dispatched to the call, and a police department detective who was in the area responded to the scene as well, MPD said.
The girl was immediately taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall, where she was pronounced dead.
This investigation is ongoing, MPD said. No other information was released Wednesday.