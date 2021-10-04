The Marshall Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday and that left three juveniles with non life-threatening injuries.
Sunday morning, at approximately 1 a.m., Marshall Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of James Farmer for a shooting that had just occurred, police said.
One female juvenile victim was located near the scene and two juvenile male victims were found at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center – Marshall. All three juvenile victims suffered non-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.
Preliminary investigation indicates that the actors were also juveniles. The Marshall Police Department is working to identify all parties involved in this incident.
The department encouraged any witnesses that may have additional information to contact them at (903) 935-4575. If you have information but want to remain anonymous you may call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.