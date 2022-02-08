The Marshall Police Department is investigating a one vehicle car crash from Sunday that killed a Marshall resident.
J’Antorio Harper, 33, of Marshall was killed, police said.
On Sunday, Feb. 6 at around 11 a.m., Marshall police officers and the Marshall Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the intersection of Spring and Wood Streets.
Callers stated to emergency services that a vehicle had left the roadway and rolled over near the intersection.
When they arrived on scene, firefighters worked to free the driver from the vehicle as it began to be engulfed in flames.
The driver, identified as Harper was extracted and transported to the Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.
Marshall Police Department’s crash reconstructionists continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
Chief of Police Cliff Carruth and the Marshall Police Department offered their sincerest condolences to Harper’s family and friends.