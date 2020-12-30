As part of its continuing efforts to reduce drug misuse and overdose, the Marshall Police Department is joining the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in launching a “Secure Your Meds” winter campaign.
With Americans spending more time at home due to COVID-19, this is an opportunity to clean out medicine cabinets and dispose of unused medications. Studies show that most abused and misused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets.
The goal of the “Secure Your Meds” campaign, as well as the DEA National Rx Take Back Day, is to raise awareness in local communities of the responsibility to keep prescription and other medications stored securely and away from others.
The 19th National Drug Take-Back Day Oct. 24 this year included the participation of Marshall Police Department along with 4,152 other law enforcement agencies and resulted in the safe disposal of 985,392 pounds of prescription drugs.
Medications that are no longer used or passed their expiration date can be disposed of in the 24-hour collection box in the lobby of the Marshall Police Department. This box is available seven days a week at 2101 East End Blvd. North in Marshall.
“Prescription medication falling into the hands of children, teens, and adults who want to abuse or sell them can have deadly consequences for the residents of Marshall and surrounding areas,” stated Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth.