Marshall police have arrested a Marshall man for a vehicle burglary that occurred last month. Marshall Deshun Parker, 27, has been charged with Burglary of Vehicles and Evading Arrest.
MPD also reported that Parker also had an outstanding felony warrant from Van Zandt County for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
He is currently in custody at the Harrison County Jail.
The arrest stems from an incident that occurred on July 19, when Marshall Emergency Communications received a report of a wallet taken from a vehicle in the 500 block of W. Rusk St.
Subsequent investigation by Marshall Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division detectives identified the suspect as Parker in the theft.