Marshall police were able to make arrests on three individuals earlier this week thanks to citizens reporting unusual activity.
On Sunday, the Marshall Police Department responded to back to back theft calls beginning at 5:20 p.m. The first incident was reported in the 900 block of East End Blvd. N. in which the victim reported witnessing suspicious activity from a group of individuals parked near his vehicle.
Once the witness began to approach his vehicle the MPD said that the individuals sped away from the scene in a white Cadillac, in an unknown direction. The victim inspected his vehicle due to this strange behavior and noticed that his catalytic converter had been removed.
Ten minutes later dispatch informed officers that a vehicle matching that description was observed at the 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive. A witness had reported hearing a grinding sound coming from a nearby vehicle before noticing an individual place a catalytic converter inside a white Cadillac. The witness observed the vehicle as it drove away and opted to follow it until police officers could intervene.
Marshall police officers were able to locate and detain the three suspects, Don Bernard Applon, 33 years old, Chesare Demontre Rivers, 32 years old, and Cedric Griffin, 18 years old, all from Houston. Officers located multiple catalytic converters in the vehicle along with a battery-powered saw.
All three individuals were arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail. Each was charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and two counts of Theft of Material Aluminum, Bronze, Copper, Brass less than $20,000.
Chief of Police Cliff Carruth said “On behalf of the women and men of the Marshall Police Department, I’d like to thank our community for their vigilance. Our officers were able to respond and arrest the individuals swiftly thanks to their help and cooperation. We want to remind our citizens to stay alert and to report any suspicious activity they may witness.”