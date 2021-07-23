Two arrests were recently made by the Marshall Police Department regarding thefts.
On Wednesday, July 21, the Marshall Police Department responded to a theft that occurred at a local business located in the 600 block of East End Blvd. S. Officers were advised of a burgundy Cadillac that was seen leaving the scene on East End Blvd.
Shortly after, officers observed a vehicle matching the description on the 1400 block of Elysian Fields Ave.
The subjects abandoned the vehicle and proceeded to run from the officers in the area on foot in multiple directions. An off-duty Marshall Police Department officer encountered one of the suspects that had ran from the officers.
The suspect, Jacorvin Taylor, 30, Shreveport, Louisiana, was taken into custody shortly after. Officers located multiple items in the suspect’s vehicle that were taken from the retail store totaling over $300.
Officers continued to search for the second suspect who was observed running into 1312 Johnson Street, the former DAEP building on MISD property. The building was searched and ultimately officers were able to locate the suspect hiding under a desk.
He was identified as Terence Turner, 35, from Shreveport, Louisiana.
Both individuals were arrested and booked into the Harrison County Jail.
Jacorvin Taylor was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, theft less than $2,500 with previous convictions and evading arrest/detention with previous convictions.
Terence Turner was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, theft more than $100, less than $750, evading arrest/detention and criminal trespass.
A third suspect was not apprehended, and the investigation is ongoing.
"I want to commend the MPD patrol officers for their team work and persistence in locating these individuals suspected of stealing merchandise from our local businesses," Chief Cliff Carruth said.