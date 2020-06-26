On Tuesday detectives with the Marshall Police Department obtained arrest warrants for several individuals for felony riot participation stemming from the June 15 shooting at Bella Wyatt Park on East Rusk in Marshall.
According to information officer Lieutenant Len Ames the incident began as a planned fight and quickly escalated to gunfire resulting in one person, Demarcus Sheppard, being shot and critically injured.
Sheppard succumbed to his injury on Tuesday.
Arrests include John Henry Van III and Ja’Von Henry Van 21, Christopher Lamar Brown 24, and Jacarrion Green, 18, all of Marshall.
There are additional suspects that have been positively identified as being involved in the shooting at Bella Wyatt Park that have outstanding warrants and are currently being sought.
The Marshall Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the events that night come forward and provide information to the investigating detectives, or they can provide information anonymously to Marshall/Harrison Crimestoppers at 903-935-9965.
The P3 app is also an anonymous platform that can be used to submit information.