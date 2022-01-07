The Marshall Police Department made two arrests on Thursday stemming from a September 2021 shooting incident on Lothrop Street.
On Thursday, around 1 p.m., MPD officers served a warrant at an apartment in the 2500 block of North Franklin where Kemeyon Nesbitt, 22, of Marshall had outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from the September incident.
MPD officers said that they knocked at the door and could see that someone inside was peeking out of the blinds.
According to MPD, detectives then left to begin preparing a search warrant for the residence, as officers at the scene knocked again and told the occupants that officers were not leaving and were getting a search warrant for the apartment.
A short time later a female, identified as Chasidy Rivers, walked outside and was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant for resisting arrest search or transport.
Officers at the scene then located Nesbitt inside the apartment hiding in a cabinet under the kitchen sink. Officials said that Nesbitt was uncooperative with officers but was taken into custody without any injury to him or the arresting officers.
A search of the apartment led to the location of three firearms.
Nesbitt was booked into the Harrison County jail on the two warrants in addition to one count of resisting arrest, search or transport and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Rivers was booked into the Harrison County jail for the outstanding warrant and an additional charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, for her role in hiding Nesbitt.