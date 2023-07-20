This week members of the Marshall Police Department met with members of the public in the first of planned ongoing community policing meetings, with the goal of strengthening police community relationships.
The meeting was held on Tuesday at Evangelical Presbyterian Church, which is situated within Zone C as defined by the MPD community policing program.
There are currently four zones within the city, which are outlined by the department. Each zone has a designated community police officer who is tasked with the creation of a community group, and meeting and maintaining relationships with that group as it grows.
Police Chief Cliff Carruth said that Tuesday’s meeting was the first step in this process, with hopes to continue to host meetings in Zone C as well as other areas of the city to directly engage the community.
He explained during the meeting that the idea behind the community policing program is to expand the ways community members are able to engage with the Marshall Police Department, as well as help them get to know the officers involved.
Carruth said that the department has around six to seven officers on the streets at any given time, and relies on the public to let them know if something unusual is going on in their neighborhoods to prevent crime before it occurs.
Additionally, the department is also looking to help the community with a number of non-police issues, by working with community policing officers to connect them with the correct resources within the city.
“Many times there may be a safety issue, like a stop sign or no street lights, that are not policing issues, per se, but cause a public safety concern,” Carruth said, explaining that these are the issues that the community policing program is organizing to combat.
During the meeting, community members also heard from program director, Sgt. Jose Burciaga, along with Zone C Officer Austin Griffith, who emphasized their roles within the program.
“We are looking to build relationships with the people of our community,” Burciaga said.
The meetings are planned to be held bi-monthly, with MPD stating that they are looking for community members to start organizing the groups within the zones, and let others in the public know of the ongoing meetings.
Community members with questions or concerns that fall outside of emergency services are encouraged to contact the community policing group at (903) 935-4542 for more information. Sgt. Burciaga is also a Spanish speaker, and can work with any community members who speak Spanish exclusively.