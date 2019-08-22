A Marshall police officer spent his Saturday with area children at a local church in an effort to make a difference in the young ones' lives.
Marshall Police Officer George Gill spent Saturday at the Jerusalem Baptist Church in Marshall speaking with area youth about making the right choices in life.
More than 50 adults and children attend Gill's presentation at the church.
Arrests made by Marshall Police Department
Robert Ward Wilson, 57, Twyman St., Marshall, no seat belt, no proof liability insurance, no vehicle registration, Harrison County Warrant, Wednesday.
Avis Delynn Jones, 34, Forest Terrace, Marshall, Harrison County Warrant, Wednesday.
Dustin Chad Martin, 27, South Central St, Hallsville, theft, Wednesday.
Michael Todd Walker, 42, N Hwy 59, Jefferson, possession of drug paraphernelia, no liability insurance, Wednesday.
Kevin Joseph Ragugini, 42, FM 2625 W, Marshall, driving while intoxicated second offense, accident involving damage, failure to control speed.
Timothy Michael Bennett, parole violation, aggravated sexual assault, Wednesday.
Jadeon Kemion Williams, theft less than $100, assault, assault causes bodily injury, Wednesday.
Incidents reported to Marshall Police Department
Burglary, S Grove St, Wednesday.
Traffic incident, I-20 and Hwy 59 S, Wednesday.
Incidents reported to Harrison County Sheriff's Office
Criminal trespass, Elysian Fields, subject with criminal trespass card returned to location and threatened to bust out a window, Wednesday.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, Big Oak Mobile Home Park, a 2007 Nissan was taken, Sunday.
Theft, Highway 59 North, Marshall, toolbox, tools, fishing tackle stolen, Sunday.
Fraud, Hallsville, subject had over $1,400 taken from debit card, Wednesday.
Arrests made by Harrison County Sheriff's Office
Brantsen Joel Castloo, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault of date/family/household member with a deadly weapon, Wednesday.
Teola Irving, criminal nonsupport, Wednesday.
Jonathan King, CJ/assault against elderly or disabled, Wednesday.
Jose Luis Sanchez, Revocation Of Parole/assault causes bodily injury family violence, Wednesday.