The Marshall Police Officers Association held their second annual cornhole tournament alongside the first-ever addition of a car show at the Marshall Convention Center on Saturday.
The Marshall Police Officers Association (MPOA) cornhole tournament and car show included a 50/50 raffle drawing and door prizes including a three-ton floor jack, hand tools, firearms, and coolers. The cornhole tournament featured both a blind draw with a 100 percent payout and an option to bring your own player to compete for a $2,000 guarantee payout.
“Something new this year is we did add the car show that’s outside,” said Marshall Police Department Sgt. Jose Burciaga. “It’s just a fundraising event to benefit our Police Officer Association and also an opportunity to get engaged with the community as well.”
The MPOA cornhole tournament and car show event was supported by several businesses and organizations including Maverick Chevrolet of Marshall, the Cammack Family Sullivan Funeral Home, Armstrong Wrecker Service, Dri-Tech Roofing & Construction, ADS, Career Search, RVP, Blue Line Safety Solutions, and Verabank. The event also partnered with the local Marshall Cornhole Crew, a cornhole organization around Marshall and Deep East Texas.
“If one officer gets sick or they need something, that money is put towards our officers if they can’t pay a medical bill, expense, or something like that,” said Burciaga. “We do give back to the community as well. We have sponsored some softball teams and things like that, but mainly we use it to boost that community aspect.”
The car show was attended by local participants as well as several who drove into town from neighboring areas to show their support for the event.
“We’re showing our cars and our trucks today,” said participant Mark Trexler, who showed a 1970 Plymouth Superbird autographed by Nascar driver Richard Petty. “We like to visit with people and learn about the old cars.”
“And the real reason we came out was to support the police fundraiser,” continued Trexler.
The Marshall Police Officers Association is a 501(c3) nonprofit organization and hosts annual fundraising events such as the cornhole tournament and car show where all proceeds benefit the Marshall Police Department. Burciaga says they hope to add something new every year to continue to bring the community out.
“Our end goal is to make ourselves transparent, let the community know who we are, what we’re about, and that we’re just trying to make our community safer,” said Burciaga.