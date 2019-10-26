The Marshall Police are partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration for National Drug Take Back Day Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event is designed to provide the community a way to safely dispose of prescription drugs that may be expired or that are no longer needed.
Lt. Len Ames with MPD said that officers will be at the Marshall Walmart during the event to take custody of the prescription drugs, no questions asked.
“The problem comes when people have drugs that they aren’t using and they are just sitting in their medicine cabinet. It makes it easy for anyone, but especially teenagers, to start abusing these drugs,” Ames said.
Ames said that easy access to these types of drugs help fuel the opioid crisis, and leads to addiction.
“I am sure there are some instances of this in our community, but it is not something we are dealing with every day,” Ames said. “This is a preemptive measure. We are trying to be as proactive as we can.”
Along with the National event, Marshall Police have a drug drop box in their lobby which is open 24/7 for the community to use.
“Anyone can stop by at anytime and drop off their unused prescription medication in our lobby, no questions asked,” Ames said.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Hallsville Police Department will also be participating in the event today as locations to drop off prescription medications.