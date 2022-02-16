The juvenile suspect in Saturday night’s shooting at City Park, which left one juvenile dead and another injured, was taken into custody without incident at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday, Marshall police said.
The juvenile, who was not identified due to their age, was taken into custody in Longview.
"The Marshall Police Department would like to thank the United States Marshal's Service, the Longview Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance," Lt. Len Ames said, "Those agencies worked in cooperation with the Harrison County Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force and Marshall Police Department detectives to locate the suspect and bring him into custody."
The order for the juvenile's arrest was issued after an incident Feb. 12 at Marshall City Park, where police were called around 11:34 p.m. for reports that a person had been shot. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his neck. The boy was later declared dead from his injuries,