A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night, Marshall police said Friday.
On Thursday, at 6:30 p.m. the Marshall Police Department received a call from a motorist driving westbound on West Grand Avenue, police said. The caller stated that they had struck a pedestrian.
MPD officials arrived a short time later to find Arturo Vega, 71, of Marshall, lying in the road way. Vega was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police said that when officers arrived they noticed that the pick-up truck had significant front-end damage.
Officials said that there is no evidence that the driver of the vehicle was impaired, and that at this time no charges have been filed.
However, the investigation is ongoing.
"The men and women of the Marshall Police Department are heartbroken for the family and friends of Mr. Vega, and extend our sympathies to them all," Lt. Len Ames said.