The Marshall Police Department seized 43 kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $4 million, after a traffic stop on Sunday within the city.
On May 28 just after 3:30 p.m., a semi-truck was stopped in the 1500 block of South East End Boulevard in Marshall. A search lead to the discovery of 39 plastic-wrapped bundles of cocaine, weighing 43 kilograms.
The truck’s driver, Ariel Martinez, 34, of Elgin, IL, was arrested and transported to the Harrison County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.