The Marshall Police Department is still actively investigating the murder of 22-year-old Marshall resident Martie Person that took place Tuesday.
As of Friday, the department’s spokesperson, Lt. Len Ames, said that there has been no update on the case thus far, though the department is still investigating the case thoroughly.
Person’s murder took place Tuesday around 12:30 a.m. at a residence in the 600 block Carter Street.
The department said that they got a call early Tuesday morning through police dispatch, which indicated that Person had been shot at a residence and was being taken in a private vehicle to the hospital.
The Marshall Police Department said that they responded to the incident by sending officers to both the hospital and the residence on Carter Street.
Person was pronounced dead before officers arrived on scene Tuesday at the hospital, with only a single gunshot wound reported.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575. Anonymous tips can be made to the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969 or by using the P3 mobile app.
Person’s murder is the fifth murder within the Marshall community this year, with four of the previously reported murders also found to have involved guns.
On Feb. 11 and 12, the Marshall community faced two violent incidents: the hit and run murder of a Marshall resident, and then the shooting murder of a 16-year-old boy at City Park respectively. Then on March 30, the shooting death of a 20-year-old was reported in Marshall at Powder Mill Cemetery. Then on April 4, a 20-year-old Marshall resident was found shot to death as well.
Person is the most recent addition to a growing list of young men in Marshall who have lost their lives this year to gun violence, which include alongside him 16-year-old Kaden Barrick, 20-year-old Akeivyon Diez McMilla and 20-year-old Jerrold Deshane Maze Jr.