The Marshall Police Department is still searching for a suspect in a shooting that took place at Citi Trends, located at 622 South East End Blvd., in Marshall on Monday.
The suspect was identified as Montrell Antwon Hatton, a 39-year-old Marshall resident.
Hatton is believed to be driving a late model white four-door Chevrolet pickup truck, and police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Hatton was identified by witnesses after a shooting incident Monday around 4 p.m. at Citi Trends in Marshall. According to the Marshall Police Department, Hatton entered the store and opened fire, injuring two women.
Hatton then fled the scene, leaving before officers arrived on scene.
No additional information was offered Tuesday as to the pursuit or arrest of Hatton by the Marshall Police Department.
The department is still in active pursuit of Hatton, with police obtaining two arrest warrants for him, one warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Anyone with information about Hatton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575. Anonymous tips can be made to the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.