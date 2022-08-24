Civilians have the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of their own police department through the annual Citizens Police Academy, a six-week program hosted by the Marshall Police Department.
The academy is now accepting participant applications.
According to MPD staff, the course will cover a wide range of topics, offering a first-hand view of the inner workings of the department once a week for six weeks. Topics will include patrol, criminal investigations, property and financial crimes, racial profiling, and crisis intervention.
Along with the classes, participants will also be offered tours of facilities, as well as demonstrations of various techniques and equipment used by the department.
The classes will be held at the Marshall Police Department, 2101 East End Blvd. North on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. and officially begins on Sept. 13.
"I believe that good communication is vital for a successful community, and I will ensure that our department constantly works to strengthen the relationships between the community and its police department through classes like this, as well as through our Community Policing Program,” Police Chief Cliff Carruth said, “Participants from the Citizen Police Academy will be able to share what they learned with family, friends, co-workers and their community to further improve and strengthen community/police relations.”
The program is part of the Marshall Police Department's ongoing efforts to expand its workings with the community and continue to prevent crime before it occurs.
Carruth presented on a plan to expand the department's already existing community policing program from one area of the city to the whole city\ during the last city council meeting.
The program works side by side with the Citizens Police Academy as a way to continue to grow police and community relations, foster a relationship of trust with the citizens of Marshall and their police department, and work to prevent crime within the city, according to Carruth.
Community members interested in participating in the program next month can submit an application to be approved for the class.
A full list of disqualifiers for participation in the class is available with the application, and includes the existence of any convictions, indictments, a history of violence or other criminal offenses, as well as any pending litigation against the Marshall Police Department.
Applications can be mailed to the Marshall Police Department, 2101 E. End Blvd. North, Marshall, Texas 75670 or emailed to lames@marshalltexas.net or dropped off at the Marshall Police Department. Contact the Marshall Police Department through Facebook, Twitter, Nextdoor, through email at communitypolicing@marshalltexas.net, or call (903) 935-4575.