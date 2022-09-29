The joint Marshall and Harrison County violent crime and narcotics task force has been busy in Marshall this past year, addressing what one MPD lieutenant called a hybrid juvenile gang problem that sprung up within the city.
Lt. Scott Smith presented on the issue this past week to participants in the annual Citizen’s Police Academy, hosted by the Marshall Police Department.
Smith described a hybrid gang as a group of three or more individuals who gather together under a symbol to participate in organized criminal activity.
The difference between a hybrid gang and a regular gang, according to Smith, is that the hybrid gangs are largely made up of juveniles with no clear allegiance to one group or the other, with many choosing to participate on certain days and not on others.
“It’s not organized at all,” Smith said, “They will wake up and say ‘I guess we are going to be a gang today.’”
Two rival hybrid youth gangs in Marshall, YGK and GBG, were battling each other for a number of months, according to Smith, who said that the two gangs were largely made up of local juveniles, the majority of which were under 16 years old.
Smith said that the gang members had no allegiance to the organized groups they were a part of, with members switching back and forth from one group to another regularly.
The two organized groups of criminals often engaged in shooting battles in Marshall streets, which resulted in a number of homicides and attempted homicides in Marshall perpetrated due to gang violence.
Incidents were started and perpetuated over social media, according to Smith, who said that the posting of information and rap videos regarding the incidents helped police track the responsible parties.
He said that the violence was over the sale of marijuana and other THC products within Marshall city limits, and was started initially through a social media interaction.
The incidents resulted in a number of shootings, including a shooting near Price T Young Elementary school in Marshall, as well as the shooting of a car driven by a woman and her two children that was misidentified as being involved in the gang violence.
Both previously mentioned incidents resulted in no deaths, though a number of homicides have occurred in Marshall due to the gang violence, according to Smith.
Smith said that the joint task force was able to make a number of arrests, effectively ending the gang warfare in Marshall in the past few months. Most of the names of those arrested as a result of the incidents have not been released, due to their ages.
“We have arrested almost all of them, and added additional pressure that has effectively ended that violence in our city,” Smith said.