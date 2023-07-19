The Marshall Prayer Force is currently collecting thank you cards in appreciation to the linemen who devoted their time and lives to help the citizens of Harrison County recover from last month’s blackout caused by destructive storms.
“I have about 150 blank ‘Thank you’ notes left,” shared Harrison County Judge Chad Sims, who is also president of Marshall Prayer Force.
“Dee Farmer, founder of Marshall Prayer Force, asked that we get our residents to write generic thank you notes to the linemen who came here from out of town to serve us after the disaster,” he shared. “I plan to gather those up (this week) and mail them to the utility companies who came to serve us.”
According to a disaster order issued July 16 by the county judge, severe storms occurring late Thursday, June 15, and early Friday, June 16, caused widespread property damage and power outages across the county. Per the order, and pursuant to Section 413 of the Texas Government Code, the judge authorized the use of any available resources of state and county government that are reasonably necessary to help cope with this disaster.
The Marshall Prayer Force expressed appreciation on its Facebook page to the agencies and entities that rendered aid.
“Here in East Texas we are normally fiercely independent people,” the prayer force stated. “However, the recent storms shut us down and left us miserable. The linemen, first responders and volunteers were a friendly army of professionals who came to our rescue getting us back to normal as soon as possible.”
“Thousands of us send our deepest appreciation to each person and worker who came to our rescue,” the prayer force continued. “Local Christians are also praying God’s richest blessings for you and your loved ones.”